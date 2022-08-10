Guernsey car park rescue lizard reunited with owner
A lizard found in a car park next to Guernsey Airport has been reunited with its owner, animal rescuers say.
The GSPCA was called to rescue what was described as a toad on Tuesday, but was found to be a reptile.
After first thinking it was a black water dragon, it has now been identified as a chuckwalla.
The GSPCA said it found out its species after it was "cleared up by the owner", who had been looking for their missing lizard for six weeks.
Manager Steve Byrne said: "There was a little confusion over the species of the stray lizard we had in yesterday, but, thankfully, the owner came forward."
"The lovely black lizard is a chuckwalla and had been missing for six weeks."
"It hadn't travelled very far and, thankfully, with the weather we have had, it is very similar to what it would live with in the wild in Mexico and south west America."
