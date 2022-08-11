Racist assault in St Peter Port prompts police appeal
- Published
Officers are investigating an assault in which allegedly racist slurs were used.
A man attacked another man outside Red bar and restaurant in St Peter Port, Guernsey.
It happened in the early hours of Saturday 23 July.
Police said the male suspect was about 5ft 10 (1.7m), had short, curly brown hair, and was wearing a black polo shirt and black trousers. Anyone with information should contact police.
