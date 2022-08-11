Liberation Monument crossing altered for safety reasons
- Published
A crossing has been altered to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, Guernsey Harbours has said.
Planters at the Liberation Monument crossing between the Weighbridge and North Beach have been moved to stop cyclists riding across it.
Harbourmaster Captain David Barker said the crossing was not part of the East coast cycleway.
He said the move was also aimed at improving pedestrian safety.
