Alderney: By-election to replace Rhys Jenkins in October
A by-election following the resignation of a States of Alderney member will be held in October.
Rhys Jenkins resigned in July to spend more time with his family having been elected to office on the island in November 2020.
The by-election to vote in his successor will be held on 15 October.
The States member was in charge of the Housing Task Group and liaison with the States of Guernsey Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Nominations for the election will be received in the seven days up to 30 September, with the winner of the 15 October vote elected to serve until December 2024.
