Parrot reunited with owner after seven years
- Published
A parrot has been reunited with its original owner after being missing for seven years.
The Senegal parrot, named Charlie, was rescued and brought to Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) in June.
The charity said someone had come forward claiming her Senegal Parrot Charlie went missing in October 2015.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the bird's behaviour and appearance matched the owner's photos.
He said it was unlikely the bird had lived in the wild since going missing, but that it had likely been found and looked after in the meantime.
Mr Byrne said: "Charlie the Senegal Parrot was rescued in Vazon over six weeks ago, and we were really surprised to find an owner who has been missing their bird for nearly seven years.
"The bird often says Charlie, amongst other phrases, and the behaviour and the pictures are a match from the owner that has come forward.
"It is highly unlikely Charlie has lived in the wild all this time, it is more likely that someone found him and has looked after him since 2015."
Mr Byrne said Senegal Parrots have been known to live for more than 50 years as pets.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.