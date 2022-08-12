Guernsey-Scotland flights to land at Glasgow not Edinburgh
Air passengers for two flights scheduled for Edinburgh later this month, will be diverted to Glasgow instead.
Aurigny announced the change to flights on 26 and 29 August.
It said it was due to ongoing staff shortages affecting UK airports - including Edinburgh.
The States-owned airline apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it was not expecting disruption on other routes.
The flights affected are the 07:45 BST flight on Friday 26 August, and the 12:00 on Monday 29 August.
The return flights at 10:45 on 26 August and 15:00 on 29 August are also from Glasgow.
The company said it was because of staff shortages, flight cancellations and baggage issues currently plaguing UK airports.
