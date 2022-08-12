Heatwave: CI Co-op stops sales of disposable barbecues
- Published
The Channel Islands Co-op has suspended the sale of disposable barbecues until further notice.
The group's CEO Mark Cox described it as a "precautionary measure" due to high temperatures across the islands.
The Fire Service in Jersey has said barbecues should be used sensibly and at the beach, rather than on grassland.
Mr Cox said in a statement: "Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather and the potential detrimental impact of any fire on the environment and local wildlife.
"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and listen to member feedback."
The States of Alderney is declining all barbecue licences, which are required on beaches after 20:00.
Alderney Fire Brigade, which has tackled a potentially serious bush fire at Fort Tourgis, has asked people to avoid using disposable barbecues or lighting bonfires.