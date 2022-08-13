First raven rescued for 10 years, GSPCA says
A raven has been rescued for the first time in 10 years by the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).
The young bird was "covered in lice and unsteady on its feet", a charity spokesperson said, but had since been "doing well".
She was found on hay bales watching emus at the island's Accidental Zoo charity on Thursday.
The raven was being monitored in the GSPCA's hospital department, they said.
They added that "the hope was to get her back to the wild very soon".
