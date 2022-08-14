Drivers warned of slippery 'Florida ice effect'
- Published
Drivers in Guernsey have been warned to expect slippery roads due to something called the "Florida ice effect".
Guernsey Police said rain was expected on Sunday lunchtime after weeks of extremely dry weather, which could lead to "incredibly slippery" conditions.
A spokesperson said in the past, there had been an increase in the number of accidents during these periods.
They warned if rain happens suddenly drivers should take extra care and allow extra distance.
in a Facebook post, the spokesperson explained what was meant by the Florida ice effect: "It happens in the first part of a rain shower when the oils, dust, sludge and grime all get wet and brought to the surface by the rain, creating a sheen on the roads which makes driving similar to driving on ice.
"This can make it much easier to suddenly lose control of your vehicle and spin out."
