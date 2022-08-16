Guernsey supermarkets stop selling disposable barbecues
- Published
Disposable barbecues are not available at major supermarkets in Guernsey.
Alliance, Iceland, Morrisons and Waitrose have temporarily taken grills off the shelves, the BBC understands.
They follow the Channel Islands Co-op, which stopped selling them last week after calls from the chief fire officer for a voluntary ban to reduce the risk and spread of wildfires.
The States of Alderney has also been declining all barbecue licences, required on beaches after 20:00 BST.
Channel Islands Co-op CEO Mark Cox described his organisation's move as a "precautionary measure" due to recent high temperatures across the islands.
However, he said he was not ruling out selling them again and the company would listen to customers' views before making any decisions.
He said: "Our initial thoughts are that, once the weather has changed and the risk is a lot lower, then potentially we will bring them back.
"We recognise that a lot of islanders do use disposable barbecue sensibly."
As well as Alderney's government declining barbecue licences, the island's fire brigade has called for residents to take part in a voluntary bonfire ban.
