Guernsey bus company not running services from shows

By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter

CT Plus runs Guernsey's scheduled bus services

The company which runs Guernsey's scheduled bus services has said it will not be running night services from the island's shows.

CT Plus has previously operated transport at the end of events like the West and North Show.

It said it would not be doing so this year due to security challenges and increasing costs.

The company added it had asked event organisers to go to private operators to arrange additional transport needs.

