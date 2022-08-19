Guernsey baby scan patients 'can only bring one guest'
- Published
Pregnant women in Guernsey are being reminded to bring only one guest with them when they go for a scan.
States of Guernsey Health and Social Care said patients who brought several people with them to ultrasounds could see sonographers distracted.
Staff have issued a reminder and added the accompanying person must also be over the age of 14.
Alistair Richards, radiology services manager, said they need to ensure that staff concentration was maintained.
"An ultrasound baby scan is a detailed medical examination and having more than one observer/guest can distract the sonographer," he said.
"We need to ensure that concentration is maintained, and important observations are not missed, in order to provide the best possible service we can for those who are pregnant."
