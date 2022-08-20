Guernsey swimming challenge for tidal pools raises £100,000
A 24-hour swim challenge has raised more than £100,000 for wheelchair and assisted access at public tidal pools.
Adrian Sarchet is aiming to swim a total of 41 miles in the challenge from 20 to 21 August at Guernsey's Bathing Pools.
The £100,000 promised in the Sea Donkey 24 Hour Swim Challenge is two thirds of the £150,000 target.
The charities benefiting are Vive La Vallette, which has improved the pools, and Guernsey Disability Swimming.
The tidal bathing pools at La Vallette date back to Victorian times.
Mr Sarchet, dubbed the Sea Donkey, said the swim, which was due to start at 15:00 BST, was "likely to be the hardest swim I will ever do".
