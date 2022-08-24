Guernsey waste centre to take weed killer products
Households in Guernsey will be able to dispose of products containing a type of weed killer free of charge.
It follows the announcement that items containing glyphosate, a herbicide, will no longer be sold by retailers.
A ban on non-professional use is due to come into force from the end of October.
Waste operations manager Sarah Robinson said the products would be accepted at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre.
She added the centre has limited storage capacity and has urged islanders to bring along the product when dropping off other waste or recycling.
"It will help us manage the disposal, but also prevent unnecessary car journeys which could cause delays in accessing the site," she said.
From 31 October people will not be able to import, sell or supply certain products containing glyphosate.
