Guernsey households hosting Ukrainian refugees to be paid
- Published
Guernsey households sponsoring Ukrainian refugees will now receive financial assistance, the States has confirmed.
It has been announced by the Committee for Home Affairs with support from the Policy and Resources Committee to enhance its Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
Households will be paid £349 a month per sponsor for a maximum of 12 months.
Home Affairs Committee President Rob Prow said he hoped it would allow more accommodation for refugees.
Deputy Prow said: "As the indefensible Russian invasion of the country continues, it becomes more important than ever that we continue to support the Ukrainian cause, and do not start to suffer complacency when it comes to dealing with this humanitarian crisis.
"I am pleased that we have made another step forward in that support."
Currently, 16 Ukrainians have settled in Guernsey, with four being accommodated under the scheme, and the remainder living with family members.
