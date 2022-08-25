Bailiwick of Guernsey students collect GCSE results
- Published
Students across the Bailiwick have collected their GCSE results and other level 2 qualifications, after students sat external exams for the first time since 2019.
Overall, 67.2% of pupils at States-run schools achieved at least five A* to C grades including maths and English.
The States of Guernsey said it was "a credit to students and teachers throughout the islands".
Head teachers also congratulated pupils across the islands.
At Blanchelande, 92% of students achieved at least nine GCSE passes (grades 9-4), while at Ladies' College 74% of grades were 9-7 (A*/A)
Deputy Bob Murray, Vice President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "After years of learning and teaching in an environment that was anything but normal, on behalf of the committee, I'd like to congratulate each and every student who received their envelopes this morning for overcoming those challenges.
"I hope their results reflect the work they have put in."
Elizabeth College Principal Jenny Palmer said 36% of students gained nine or more passes at grades 9-7, equivalent to an A*/A.
"This is an excellent set of results which reflect the hard work and commitment of our students as well as the support they have received from parents and our dedicated staff," she said.
Head teacher of St Anne's School in Alderney, Wendy Wilson, said she was "very proud" of all the pupils.
"Each success story is grounded in the solid relationships fostered at our school, the dedication of staff and the diligent support of our parents," she said.
"The results are a true reflection of what we aspire for our young people, 'Inspired to Learn... Supported to Succeed'."
