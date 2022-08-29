New Guernsey Airport security scanner breaks down
Guernsey airport is down to a single security scanner line after new equipment stopped working.
The malfunction in one scanner happened just days after the airport announced it had upgraded security systems to improve passengers' travel experiences.
The scanner has been out of action over the bank holiday weekend and staff said it was not likely it would be fixed until Tuesday.
The airport said teething problems were inevitable with any new equipment.
Passengers flying out of the airport have been asked to arrive earlier to avoid delays.
