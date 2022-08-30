Lack of Guernsey taxis 'affecting tourism'
- Published
A lack of Guernsey taxis is leaving a negative impression on visitors, the island's tourism lead says.
Last week travellers were reported being stranded at the airport because they could not get a cab.
Hoteliers also said they had dealt with visitors' "frustration".
Taxi representatives said 50 drivers had stopped working since the Covid-19 pandemic, unsociable hours had deterred potential recruits, and airport runs could be "unprofitable".
Deputy Simon Vermeulen said that, as well as difficulties at the airport, people were "shying away from town" because it was difficult to get a taxi "to go visit a restaurant and perhaps come back".
Calum Le Noury, of Sarnia Hotels, said there was "frustration; I wouldn't say angry", but many sectors "do seem to be short of staff" since the pandemic.
He added that visitors "don't know where they are going and don't know how to get there, but had thought they'd be able to jump on some transport as soon as they arrive, which is not necessarily happening".
Leon Gallienne, president of the Guernsey Taxi Owners' Federation, said the organisation was "well aware of the situation" and it "hasn't just sprung up".
He said: "About two years before Covid we were 50 or so drivers short. Since, I'd say we've lost another 50."
He said "the expense of becoming a driver, the tests, unsociable hours, and dealing with difficult members of the public on occasions" was deterring people.
He added that airport runs were not "profitable" if drivers only had two fares in an hour as opposed to driving in town on a Saturday night.
The States has sent out questionnaires to hotels to determine the impact the lack of public transport is having.
Officials said a report would be published "very soon".
