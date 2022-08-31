Guernsey charity Grow passes £3m development fundraising milestone
Guernsey charity Grow has reached its £3m target for the redevelopment of its Coutanchez site.
Director Marguerite Talmage said the total had been reached "thanks to the generosity of many kind people".
Grow or Guernsey's Rural Occupational Workshop helps people with learning disabilities develop self-confidence and life skills.
Chairman Mark Dunster said: "We have been humbled and overwhelmed in equal measure by the generosity."
In July, with the total raised at £2.5m, patrons Guy and Julia Hands said if the charity raised £375,000 by the end of August they would donate the final £125,000.
Mrs Hands said: "We agreed to become patrons in April last year having visited Grow and seen for ourselves just how much the crew benefit from the training environment.
"We were not only extremely impressed with plans for the new facility, which will provide unequalled opportunities for the crew, but also the sheer determination of the directors and staff to bring it to fruition."
Mr Dunster said: "Donations from £10 to many thousands of pounds have been sent to us during the challenge period, demonstrating just how keen people have been to help us over the line. Every single donation is very much appreciated.
"Guy and Julia have been tremendous supporters. From the start they have kept up to date with progress. There is no doubt that their involvement has given others the confidence to join them in supporting the fundraising appeal."
Currently work at the site is on schedule for completion in April or May 2023, with the site expected to open to the public in July once "the crew and staff are fully confident in their new environment".
