New reciprocal health arrangement between Guernsey and UK signed
Published
A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access healthcare services free of charge when in the UK has been signed.
The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access medially necessary healthcare when visiting the Bailiwick.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache met with the UK's Minister of State for Health, Maria Caulfied, to sign the document.
He said it will "bring great benefits" when it comes in to force in 2023.
From 1 January residents from each jurisdiction can access healthcare free of charge whilst they are visiting the other jurisdiction, if that treatment cannot wait until the person returns home.
'Landmark healthcare deal'
Deputy Ferbrache, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said: "A new RHA has been a priority for many in Guernsey for some years, both politically and within the community, due to the social and economic links between the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the UK.
"The new arrangement will bring great benefits to residents of both the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the UK, making travel easier in both directions for family, business and leisure purposes."
Ms Caulfield said: "Residents across the Bailiwick of Guernsey stand to benefit from this landmark healthcare deal, which means they'll be able to access urgent or necessary healthcare when visiting the UK.
"None of us can plan for unexpected medical emergencies, so I am delighted that those travelling from the Bailiwick of Guernsey have this additional peace of mind when they travel to the UK.
"This arrangement is a testament to the strength and close co-operation across the British family."
