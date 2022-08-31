Committee proposes 5% income support increase
An "emergency increase" in income support for islanders on the lowest incomes has been proposed.
A policy letter was submitted by the Committee for Employment and Social Security proposing a 5% increase in response to the rising cost of living.
The proposal would be an "interim step" towards rates set to be proposed in November alongside the 2023 Budget.
Deputy Peter Roffey said proposals would cater to islanders who needed the financial support.
The President of the Committee said: "Although the cost-of-living crisis is not unique to Guernsey, we need to ensure that we do what we can, as soon as we can, for Islanders on the lowest incomes, who are already feeling the impact of the increasing cost of food, fuel and many other essentials."
The committee also proposed a 23% increase in the winter fuel allowance rate.
If approved by the States, the 5% increase will take effect from 7 October.
"If you don't currently receive income support and are struggling to make ends meet, I urge you to get in contact with the Income Support team to see what financial support may be available to you," Mr Roffey said.
