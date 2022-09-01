Guernsey residents might not seek addiction help, service says
Islanders may not seek help with addictions due to fears of being recognised, the alcohol advice service said.
David Newman, head of Guernsey Alcohol Advisory Service, said confidentiality was a "huge issue".
He said he was "mindful" of people wanting anonymity.
Mr Newman added there was "no signage" outside the service's premises, but acknowledged it was "situated on one of the busiest roads".
He urged people to face their fear and seek help: "Even if it's just an informal telephone call, even if it's just some information, even if it's just coming in to see a service like ours just on a one-off, take that first step."
Former addict Paul Chamberlain said of seeking help: "Living on a small island like Guernsey is the very thing that brings the most fear; that everyone will know, that you'll lose friends, you'll lose jobs, that they'll be isolated.
"It's actually the very thing that can liberate... that accountability and that honestly leaves you in a place of possibility."
