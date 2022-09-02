Channel Islands pride event returns to Guernsey
- Published
The Channel Islands Pride event will return to Guernsey this weekend.
Channel Islands Pride is marking 50 years since the first UK Pride in 1972 with a series of 70s-themed events beginning in Guernsey and ending in Jersey next week.
The event will start at Candie Gardens at 14:00 BST, with a march beginning at 16:00 BST and ending at Market Square for events into the evening.
Volunteers helped decorate Market Square ahead of the celebrations.
Ellie Jones, CEO of Liberate, said: "It is so much more than the glitter and the rainbows and this year is the 50th anniversary of the first Pride protests in the UK and the people that were born then or were just coming out then have faced so much discrimination in their life, and then that reminds you of across the globe how many people still face that discrimination.
"We actually haven't moved a whole lot forward, especially with legislation since 2016, which was our first pride here, we swore in same-sex marriage that year but not a huge amount has changed legally.
"We are still looking for same-sex couples to be able to be named on their children's birth certificates and we're still looking for people to have a legal way to address discrimination, hate crimes, harassment, which they can't."
Sab Samuel, also known for his storytime drag queen act "Aida H Dee", volunteered to help paint the market steps ahead of the event.
He said there were "ladders we still need to climb" to reach equality.
Mr Samuels said: "By painting this today, these steps in rainbow, you know we have had negative comments, and those negative comments are the reason we are doing why pride exists in the first place.
"For a young person to see this Pride flag out there, it provides them a little bit of hope that they're not growing up in a world of hate."
Volunteer James said he had come forward as he "wanted to get involved with the community".
When asked what Pride meant to him, he said it meant he could "be proud of myself and the things I am as a person, not only within myself and the people around me."
Joni said she volunteered because she "realised what an amazing essential service it provides to the Guernsey community".
She said: "I first got involved organising the family area in 2016 and enjoyed it so much they haven't been able to get rid of me since.
"It gets bigger and better every year and this year is going to be the biggest celebration of inclusion, diversity and equality that we've ever had."
