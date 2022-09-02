Injured dolphin spotted in Guernsey harbour
- Published
An injured common dolphin has been spotted in Guernsey harbour.
The GSPCA said the animal was seen just after 12:00 BST and "seemed to have an injury to its tail or back area and was swimming with what looked like an uncomfortable posture".
Before a vet could help, the animal had left the harbour, the charity said.
Geoff George, head of marine mammals at the GSPCA, asked people to look out for the dolphin, but not approach it.
"We are asking the public to call us at the GSPCA with any sightings of the injured common dolphin, whether on a boat or a sighting near the coast please do not approach the injured dolphin but call us straight away," he said.
The charity said the injured animal was with a smaller, likely, younger animal.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said approaching the animals could cause "undue stress".
"It is very difficult when we are called up to injured animals that can still swim into open water or birds that can fly as it is almost always impossible to help them."
