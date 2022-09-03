Guernsey taxi sector not fit for purpose, review finds
A review of a taxi and private hire sector has found it is "not fit for purpose" and "failing to provide a service that meets passenger needs".
The review was commissioned by the States of Guernsey after widespread concerns about the low number of taxis operating, and poor reliability.
It found the current service was not sustainable and damaging to tourism.
It made a number of recommendations to areas including quantity control and the licensing of drivers.
The 333-page review was completed by consultants TAS Partnership Limited and was the first into the sector for 20 years.
The conclusion to the report said: "The Guernsey taxi and private hire sector as it currently stands is not fit for purpose - it is failing to provide a decent service that meets passenger needs; it is only marginally sustainable for many drivers; it is disadvantaging the business and tourist economy; it is not attracting the necessary investment towards improvement. "
It added there is a "requirement for radical change".
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure welcomed the review.
She said: "We want to work with customers and drivers, and all other interested parties, to support a move to a model that works better for them and works better for our economy, our society and our environment."
She said they were aware many drivers were working long and anti-social hours and were under pressure because of the shortage of drivers.
