Guernsey animal charity called out 'every day' due to bird flu
- Published
An animal charity said it has been called out "every day" to reports of sick or dead birds due to an outbreak of bird flu in Guernsey.
It comes after the island was declared an avian flu infected area.
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said people should follow guidance to stop the spread of the disease.
The charity added a raven staff had recently rescued had also subsequently died from the flu.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said: "Every day we are called out and receive sick birds and also have many more reported that are deceased across the Guernsey.
"For those that keep birds outside its really important to keep the food and water away from wild birds to limit the risks and follow the advice, as well as registering your flock of poultry with the States Vet."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.