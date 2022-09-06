Applications invited for £40,000 nature fund in Guernsey
Applications are invited from people looking to fund environmental projects in Guernsey.
The Strategy for Nature Fund has £40,000 available for individuals and groups working to conserve the island's natural environment.
This is the second year of the project, which has previously funded schemes such as dolphin monitoring and improving house garden biodiversity.
Members of the public can bid for up to £5,000 to support their scheme.
Of the £40,000 total funding, £9,000 will be available as a bursary to be shared between up to three students completing graduate or postgraduate degrees in a relevant subject.
The students would need to commit to carry out data collection for their research project in Guernsey.
The remaining £31,000 is open to local charities, education facilities and the general public, for projects based in Guernsey or Herm.
