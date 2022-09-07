Electronic voting system introduced in States of Guernsey
The States of Guernsey has implemented an electronic voting system for the first time.
States members can now vote electronically in the chamber, which is designed to make the process more transparent and to save time.
Results of a vote will be published immediately after they are noted on the States of Guernsey website.
The States Greffier said the voting app was a great tool.
Simon Ross said: "I think this has a wider application in a lot of parliaments, there are lots and lots of small parliaments in the commonwealth and I think the Guernsey voting app is going to be a great tool for that and I'd be very surprised if it didn't spread out across the wider parliamentary world."
