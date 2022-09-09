Queen Elizabeth II: Guernsey pays tribute
- Published
The Bailiwick of Guernsey will observe a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.
The Queen died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, aged 96.
Floral tributes can be laid at the Sunken Gardens and books of condolence will be opened at locations.
Lieutenant-Governor, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell said the Queen's relationship with the islands had been particularly special.
He said: "She is the only Sovereign that most of us have ever known and the relationship between Her Majesty and the Crown Dependencies has been particularly special.
"At this saddest of times we should be thankful for the example she set and take comfort in the memory of her long and extraordinary life of service."
Bailiff Richard McMahon described the Queen as a "constant and reassuring presence while so much changed".
"Throughout, Her Majesty maintained a sense of hope and optimism rooted in faith and recognising there's much about which to be thankful."
'Deepest sympathies'
Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the Queen had reigned "stoically, with dignity, with pride, and she's adopted changes".
The Girlguiding association, where the Queen was patron from 1953, sent its "deepest sympathies" to the Royal Family.
It said: "Throughout her life, the Queen embodied the spirit of guiding, every day she kept her promise to do her best, live according to her beliefs, and to serve people.
"Her dedication and service as the longest-reigning monarch has inspired all girls and young women in guiding to serve their communities across the British Isles and beyond, a legacy our members will continue to uphold in her honour."
There will be a special States meeting later to pay tribute to the Queen.
The period of national mourning will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral, the States said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.