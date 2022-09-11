King Charles III: Bailiwick of Guernsey proclamation taking place
The proclamation of King Charles III is taking place across the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
Special States sittings in Guernsey and Alderney started at 11:00 BST.
In Guernsey, a procession is taking place from St James to the Crown Pier, where at 12:00 a public proclamation ceremony will be held.
Flags across the Bailiwick were raised to full-mast on Saturday in recognition of the King's formal proclamation in London.
Islanders in Alderney are invited to a public proclamation at its Island Hall from 12:00, with a performance of the national anthem from the Island Brass Band.
Flags across the Bailiwick will return to half-mast at 13:00 for the Queen's mourning period to continue.
The States of Guernsey said: "The Channel Islands are the only part of the former Duchy of Normandy which remains loyal to the British Crown.
It said the island would proclaim 'Dieu Sauve Le Roi' translated to 'God Save the King' in French, to mark his ascension to the throne.
