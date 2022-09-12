Queen Elizabeth II: Books of condolence opened in Guernsey
- Published
More than a dozen books of condolence have been opened across Guernsey following the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the public to leave messages.
The States of Guernsey tweeted the announcement, adding that an online Book of Condolence was also available.
The locations of each book and the opening times have been published on the government's website.
It was confirmed on Sunday the island would hold a public holiday on Monday, 19 September to mark the state funeral.
The Queen, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.