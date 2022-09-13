Guernsey officers to police Queen's funeral
Five Guernsey police officers have been selected to travel to London to help police the Queen's funeral.
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on Monday 19 September.
The officers have been officially sworn in as UK constables, formally giving them policing powers in England.
They will support with operational duties in the capital before, during and after the funeral.
Head of Law Enforcement Ruari Hardy said the officers would represent Guernsey "with pride".
He said: "The opportunity for these officers to directly act on their police oath and to serve the Royal Family during this time is a great privilege for Guernsey Police and the individual officers, I am sure they will represent our community with pride.
"Her Majesty's State Funeral will see the heads of state coming from around the world, and unprecedented crowds gathering across London to witness historic events."
Mr Hardy said Guernsey Police was "pleased to be able to send officers to support Operation London Bridge in this way on behalf of the Bailiwick".
