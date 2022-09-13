Guernsey horticulturist shares memories of Queen
- Published
A Guernsey man who met the Queen more than 20 times over 50 decades has looked back on her legacy.
The longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8 September after 70 years of service.
Raymond Evison, founder and chairman of Guernsey Clematis Nursery, first met the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show when he was in his 20s.
Mr Evison's company has supplied the Royal Household with clematis over a number of years.
He said the firm began supplying the household after a conversation with the Queen at a reception at Buckingham Palace about 15 years ago.
"There was a reception for pioneers and it was a fantastic reception... there were three of us horticulturists," he said.
"That was fantastic and [to] spend some time speaking with her Majesty, who actually said on that occasion, "well I don't think clematis will grow at Balmoral", and I said, "well Ma'am, with respect, I am sure they will".
He added: "A little time after that I received a telephone call from Sir Alan Reid, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, inviting me to go to Balmoral to advise the gardeners there on what clematis would grow at Balmoral so that was really fantastic."
Mr Evison's company was granted a Royal Warrant from the former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, in June 2022.
He said he had the honour of looking after the Queen at several Chelsea Flower Shows and that each meeting with the Queen was a "most marvellous experience".
He added: "I felt very honoured to have known what I called a regal Queen, this very fantastic person who had a very wicked sense of humour and was really great fun.
"When I was at Balmoral, I think in 2013, I had the great privilege of just wandering through the gardens with her Majesty, just the two of us, and that was fantastic... It was such an enjoyable occasion, such a memorable occasion too."
Mr Evison said at her final Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022, the Queen was chauffer-driven around the show.
"I think particularly this year the exhibitors, because we knew Her Majesty wasn't well, and we knew that she wouldn't walk around the show, it was a fantastic thrill for all of us ... when the Queen decided to come," he said.
He added that he cherished the time he had with the Queen at her last Chelsea Flower Show and that she was "really quite funny as usual".
Mr Evison said he would gift Balmoral's head gardener Guernsey clematis to honour the Queen.
