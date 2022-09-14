Guernsey residents leave tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
- Published
Guernsey residents have been leaving flowers and notes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Flowers, poems, cards and a Paddington Bear figurine have been left by a picture of the late monarch in the Sunken Gardens, in St Peter Port.
Islanders have praised the Queen's selflessness, commitment and service.
Books of condolence are also open across the island, including at the Royal Court building nearby.
The States of Guernsey has asked islanders only to leave floral tributes, which will be composted after the period of national mourning ends.
A bank holiday has been confirmed for Monday when the Queen's state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London. It will be televised via a big screen in Saumarez Park so islanders can join together for the historic moment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.