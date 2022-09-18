St Peter Port Harbour closes for Queen's funeral
- Published
The timings of a ferry between the UK and Channel Islands has changed on Monday as Guernsey's port will close during the Queen's funeral.
St Peter Port Harbour will "close for commercial vessel movements" from 11:00 to 12:00 BST on Monday, harbour authorities have announced.
Condor Ferries, which operates the service, said "minor alterations" had been made.
The service from Poole to Guernsey has been delayed from 11:25 BST to 12:25.
It added: "Passengers are being advised of the change by our contact centre."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.