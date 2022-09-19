People gather in Guernsey to watch Queen's funeral
- Published
People have come together in Guernsey to watch the Queen's funeral.
A big screen has been set up in Saumarez Park to show the funeral which began in London at 11:00 BST.
The States said there was seating in the park for 2,000 and also room on the grass for people to sit on blankets and rugs.
It asked people to be respectful of other mourners and to dress appropriately for the occasion.
A Guernsey police officer will be among those lining the procession route in London.
PC Damien Ormrod was selected as one of the officers to line the procession route of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
He will walk alongside as she is taken from her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Five other officers from the island are also in the city to support police.
A service of commemoration and thanksgiving was held at the Town Church on Saturday.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.