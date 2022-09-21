Guernsey teachers strike possible after pay offer rejected
- Published
Some teachers in Guernsey have rejected a 5% pay increase offer from the States.
Teachers' union the NASUWT says the offer is not "fair and reasonable" and has not ruled out strike action.
It follows the rejection of the same pay offer by nurses on the island.
Deputy Dave Mahoney, who is leading negotiations for the States of Guernsey, said he was disappointed in the result of the teachers' ballot.
Wayne Bates of the NASUWT, told BBC Radio Guernsey: "We are not in this position overnight, it has been brewing over the last 15 years.
"Teachers have suffered real terms pay cut after pay cut, so pay is now 10% behind inflation.
"We do not believe that is fair and reasonable."
When asked if strike action could follow, he said: "Nothing has been ruled out."
Mr Mahoney said: "We believe the pay offer is very fair and competitive when compared with England for example, and we have made it clear that this is our best offer.
"Whilst we are willing to negotiate on matters outside pay, the employer has made it clear from the outset that the pay deal needs to be settled first."
