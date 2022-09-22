Guernsey bus services free for Car Free Day
- Published
Public bus services in Guernsey will be free on Thursday to mark World Car Free Day.
The decision was taken by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure to encourage islanders to try the bus.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the committee, said it remained a very convenient service.
CT Plus has advised some services are still affected by a shortage of drivers.
Mrs de Sausmarez said: "While there has been some disruption to services recently owing to driver shortages, which are being experienced around the world, it remains a very convenient service.
"It's also affordable and a great way of reducing on-island transport emissions so we hope that islanders will take advantage of Thursday's free services to get a feel for how getting the bus more regularly could benefit them."
