Pakistan floods: Guernsey to donate £20,000
- Published
A Guernsey commission will donate £20,000 in aid to help people affected by the Pakistan monsoon floods.
More than 33 million people have been affected by the floods across Pakistan, with one in seven homes reported lost.
The Overseas Aid and Development Commission (OADC) will donate funds to the UK United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The president of the OADC said the impact on the country was "unprecedented".
Deputy Chris Blin said: "The scale of the flooding and the ongoing impact on communities is unprecedented and, in such situations, refugees tend to be the hardest hit."
The government said its donation would support 1,688 households, or up to 10,000 people with basic essentials, such as tents, blankets and mosquito nets.
"The Commission will continue to monitor the situation and will look to provide further support if appropriate," Mr Blin said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.