Three men in court after Sark 'aggravated burglary'
Three men from England have appeared in court in connection with an alleged aggravated burglary in Sark.
Al Ahmed Hussain, Ali Abbas Ahmed and Omar Sharif are accused of robbing a couple on Tuesday and detaining them.
Guernsey's Ordinary Court heard the three, all aged 36 and from Slough, had been charged with robbing a couple of $2,400 (£2,200) via a bank transfer, plus taking equipment and documents.
They were remanded in custody until their next court date, due on Monday.
The court heard they were also charged with falsely imprisoning their alleged victims during the incident and detaining them against their will.
They are also alleged to have robbed the couple of four mobile phones, a custom-built laptop and hard drive, plus various documents including bank statements.
The men were arrested by armed police who were called in from Guernsey and held at La Moinerie until they were moved to Guernsey.
During the hearing, defence lawyers asked for an adjournment until Monday, when it is expected bail applications will be made.
