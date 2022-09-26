Alderney gives 16 year olds the right to vote
A new law allowing 16 year olds to vote in Alderney elections has been approved.
The States of Alderney approved the amendment to reduce its voting age from 18-years-old at its court on 22 September.
Those aged 16 or over on or before 15 October will now be able to vote at the Ordinary Election in November.
The States of Alderney chief executive said it would allow younger islanders to be included in its election process.
Kath Jones, who is also returning officer, said: "It has long been States members' intention to allow younger people to play a part in electing our politicians and president, as well as those who represent them at the States of Deliberation.
"I hope younger voters will grasp this opportunity to have their say and in doing so will feel they have an active role in the government of our island."
The States said it would "seek opportunities" to involve teenagers aged 16 to 18 to take part in its election processes in order for them to "gain a greater understanding of how the system of government works in Alderney".
