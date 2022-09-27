Herm patient taken to hospital by marine ambulance
A patient has been taken to hospital via marine ambulance after becoming unwell on the Channel Island of Herm.
St John Ambulance's Flying Christine lll was sent from St Peter Port, in Guernsey, to the island at about 13:20 BST on Monday, bosses said.
The patient, who had a medical condition, needed to be transferred to the hospital in Guernsey for treatment, they added.
They were taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital by road ambulance.
