Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer.
The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
It said the figure represents a 19% rise on 2019 passenger numbers and an estimated 3,500 additional visitors.
Condor boss John Napton attributed the increase to a new ferry schedule.
"These numbers would not have been possible with the 2019 schedule," he said.
"We have been able to offer direct sailings from the UK which allow us to carry more passengers at peak times, concentrated around weekends when most people want to travel."
Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Economic Development Committee, said the figures were a positive development after the disruption caused by the pandemic.
"Condor's assessment of the summer season is welcome news and matches our own that 2022 has been a good bounce back year for tourism," he said.
"The success of this summer, coupled with positive indicators for next year, offers optimism that 2023 could be a good season for the islands for UK visitors wanting to travel overseas without any Brexit uncertainty."
