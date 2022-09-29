Guernsey marine ambulance deployed three times in week
- Published
A marine ambulance has been deployed three times in one week in the Channel Islands.
Volunteers from the St John Marine Ambulance set sail to Alderney on Wednesday for a patient requiring medical treatment in Guernsey.
The Flying Christine III arrived in Alderney at about 10:30 BST, where it was met by Alderney Ambulance.
It also sailed to Sark on Friday and Herm on Monday to provide transfer to Guernsey's hospital.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.