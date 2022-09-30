Guernsey anti-discrimination law small business exemption rejected
Proposals to exempt small businesses from Guernsey's new anti-discrimination legislation have been thrown out by the States.
Deputies voted 26 to nine to reject amendment eight, which was put forward by deputies Chris Blin and David De Lisle.
Campaigners said that, if the proposal was approved, it would "water down" the law and make it "meaningless".
The final law was approved by 33 votes for, none against, with seven absent.
The result was greeted by applause in the States chamber.
Proposals to reduce the compensation due from "injury to feelings" from £10,000 to £5,000 were narrowly defeated.
A call to protect "religion or belief" rather than "religious belief" was voted through.
Under the law, due to be phased in over the next six years, islanders would be protected from discrimination under six protected grounds: religion, belief, race, sexual orientation, disability and carer status.
Deputy Blin said: "We lost the vote, but I'm pleased to have the chance to debate this in the assembly.
"We were representing the small businesses, representing the concerns we have.
"It was debated fully and properly and, I think, for all sides of it ... it's a good strong result and it shows what democracy decides."
Carer Mark Vaudin said he and his fellow campaigners were "very happy and some of us are very emotional".
"I'm glad with some of the very close votes that there have been on some of the amendments that this one was resounding," he said.
Deputy Gavin St Pier said: "I'm delighted the amendment was successfully defeated, and resoundingly so, at the end of the day.
"The matter has been thoroughly debated with a very clear result."
