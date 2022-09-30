Large hole appears by Guernsey seawall
A hole has formed by a seawall in Guernsey.
Metal barriers have been put in place at L'Ancresse East by the States, which has asked the public to stay away from the area.
The States of Guernsey said due to the "nature of the land" in the area, the risk of holes appearing were higher than at other parts of the coastline.
It said the hole had "quickly grown in size" and engineers were on site, with repairs set to begin in October.
The States requested islanders to report any other holes to its Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management department.
