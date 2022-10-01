Views sought on Guernsey al fresco dining areas
A consultation has launched for Guernsey people to give their views on proposed new al fresco dining zones.
The proposed areas are around St Peter Port, including The Old Quarter and along The Bridge.
The States of Guernsey said it aimed to make the granting of permits quicker, easier and less expensive.
Islanders have until 24 October to complete the online survey, before they are reviewed by the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure.
