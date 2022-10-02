Guernsey 2023: Hundreds of volunteers sign up for Island Games
More than 1,500 people have enrolled as volunteers to support the Island Games in 2023 in Guernsey.
The event in Guernsey next July will see more than 3,000 competitors, coaches and officials taking part.
Athletes from 24 member islands take part in the Island Games every two years.
The volunteers are crucial to the Games' success, organisers said of the event which was last held in Guernsey in 2003.
"These vital positions will ensure that the experience of both athletes and spectators is very special and will help make the Guernsey 2023 games the friendliest ever," said a spokesperson for the Games.
