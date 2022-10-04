Nearly 100 jobs lost as Intersurgical closes Guernsey site
Manufacturer Intersurgical is closing its Guernsey site, which had at least 96 staff, with immediate effect.
The equipment it produced had been delivered to hospitals across the world.
Intersurgical said the closure had been brought about "by a number of factors outside of our control".
The site, which produced medical equipment such as filters and tubes to connect patients to a ventilator, is based in Pitronnerie Road.
The firm issued a statement which said: "Unfortunately this site has become uncompetitive in the global economic environment and has suffered continued financial losses, which Intersurgical is no longer able to subsidise.
'Heavy blow'
Charles Bellm, group managing director, said: "It is with great sadness and regret that we have decided to close our Guernsey site.
"We have done all we can to try and turn the loss making site around, but we simply cannot continue to sustain the current financial losses brought on by a number of factors outside of our control.
"We recognise that this will come as a heavy blow to our Guernsey workforce, some of whom have been with us for many years. We would like to thank them for the contribution they have made to the business over the years."
During the coronavirus pandemic it ran a 24-hours-a-day operation to supply hospitals with breathing apparatus.
