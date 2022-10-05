Guernsey hospital visitors need to show negative Covid test
- Published
People visiting Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey will need to show a negative Covid test and wear a face covering to enter.
The government said it introduced the measures to help stem a rise in cases.
There are currently 12 patients with Covid at the hospital who are being treated in Brock Ward, officials said.
Cooler weather has led to an increase in positive cases on the island over the past fortnight.
"It serves as an important reminder for the community to continue taking precautions to limit the spread," officials said.
Face coverings will be provided at the hospital entrance and lateral flow tests are available from Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.
Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is being asked not to attend the hospital or care homes regardless of their test result.
The new restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.